DHEC: Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina to 16,441. (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | June 20, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 12:14 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Carolina Saturday, according to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The latest 1,157 cases bring the statewide total now to 23,756. 121 new cases were reported in Horry County, bringing its total to 1,818.

The agency also reported five new deaths due to the virus. One of the deaths was an elderly patient in Florence County. The other deaths occurred in Lee, Oconee and Richland counties, respectively.



The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

