Coroner: Body found in pond near Florence soccer complex

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a body found in a pond near the Florence Soccer Complex.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the body as 24-year-old Jacob Alexander Stagg, of Florence.
von Lutcken said the body was recovered late Friday afternoon at a pond located near the complex on Highway 76.
Foul play is not suspected.
The body is being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.
