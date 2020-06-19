Woman found dead at Dillon County Detention Center identified

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner identified a woman who died at the detention center last week.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the woman is 29-year-old Crystal Lee from Dillon County. He added that the cause of her death is still under investigation.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death and officials said the investigation remains open at this time.
WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.
