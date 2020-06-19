Troopers make arrest in deadly Georgetown County hit-and-run crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers arrested a man who they said left the scene of a deadly crash earlier this week.
Earl Fred Walker, 52, of Charleston was taken into custody on Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Troopers said he’s connected to a crash on Wednesday along Highway 701 near SC 51 that killed a motorcyclist.
Investigators said a trailer from a pick-up truck became detached, crossed the median and hit and killed a motorcyclist.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Bryan Hayes from Georgetown.
Walker is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.