Troopers: 1 killed, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Robeson County, according to troopers.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a wreck around 10:30 a.m. Friday on 7th Street Road, just east of Lumberton.
Trooper Mike Chavis said one of the vehicles went left of center and hit the other one head-on.
Chavis said that 42-year-old Shaun Lewis of Lumberton died in the crash. Chavis added that Lewis’ Nissan Altima was the one that crossed over the median and hit a Dodge minivan driven by a 77-year-old woman.
The woman was flown to Grand Strand Health for her injuries.
