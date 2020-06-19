Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)