Peter M. McCoy, Jr. unanimously confirmed as U.S. Attorney for SC by Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peter M. McCoy, Jr. has been unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina.
As U.S. Attorney for the Palmetto State, McCoy is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina.
His office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations.
McCoy’s office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.
Immediately prior to his initial appointment as U.S. Attorney on March 30, McCoy was a partner at McCoy and Stokes Law Firm. McCoy also served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and focused his legislative work on protecting children and keeping neighborhoods safe.
McCoy is a Charleston resident and alumnus of both the Hampden-Sydney College and Regent University Law School. He spent more than five years as a criminal prosecutor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, handling thousands of crimes involving violence, guns, and drugs.
As a legislator, McCoy was the lead sponsor of legislation requiring the mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse as well as legislation establishing a mandatory minimum sentence for anyone who commits a crime while out on bond.
He worked to pass statutes that ensure violent repeat criminal offenders do not remain out on bond if they continue to commit crimes.
For more information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-sc.
