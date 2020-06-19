Parents weigh in as AccelerateED set to adopt report for schools to safely reopen

“It’s like trying to put a puzzle together,” Richardson said. “What we’re doing now, we’re in a situation where we got to get these kids to school. I don’t want to be picking these kids up at four or five o’clock in the morning and dropping them off at 8 o’clock at night. We understand there’s a capacity situation, but then again if you have more buses you have to have more bus drivers so it’s trying to put everything together to make it work.”