‘Not taking social distancing seriously’: DHEC warns of increased COVID-19 cases in young people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control addressed the alarming spike in coronavirus cases among South Carolinians under the age of 30.
The agency reported that as of Friday, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases are people ages 21 to 30, which accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases. It added that people in their teens account for 7% of the confirmed cases.
DHEC officials said that since April 4, data shows there has been a 413.9% increase in COVID-19 cases in the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1% increase in the 11-20 age group.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
Traxler added that while it’s true that younger adults experience mild symptoms of coronavirus, they can still spread it to those who are high risk.
“It’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
DHEC has launched the #StaySCStrong campaign to help keep South Carolinians informed and engaged about the fight against COVID-19.
