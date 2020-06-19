Myrtle Beach announces Fourth of July fireworks show will go on

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be fireworks up and down Myrtle Beach on Fourth of July, the city announced on Friday.
Officials said the Fourth of July fireworks show at the Second Avenue Pier is able to go on, and it’s all thanks to the support of two sponsors, McDonald’s and Budweiser.
Everyone is invited to attend, but of course, people are being asked to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“The show will be visible up and down the beach, so plenty of space is available for social distancing,” the city wrote.
The news of the Myrtle Beach Fourth of July fireworks show still going on is welcome news after many have been canceled.
Myrtle Beach has had to cancel its weekly summer fireworks display, and the city of North Myrtle Beach and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk have canceled their Fourth of July shows.
The Myrtle Beach Fourth of July fireworks show will start at 10 p.m.
