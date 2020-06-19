Lake City community organizes march to celebrate Juneteenth

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in the Lake City community are coming together on Friday to recognize Juneteenth.
The march was expected to start at 4 p.m., but was postponed due to the weather. It started at 5:30 p.m. at Blanding Street Park, then dozens of people peacefully marched with signs while chanting.
On top of the march, there will be opportunities for protesters to register to vote.
Cities across the nation are taking part in Juneteenth festivities. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved black people learned that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which declared them free.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.