Horry County police see uptick in graffiti in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has seen a rise in graffiti over the last year in the Carolina Forest area.
According to a social media post, HCPD said at one local elementary school there was over $10,000 in damages done due to graffiti.
“The cost of removing each petty painting is far more expensive than the spray paint is worth,” HCPD stated.
State law shows anyone convicted of the vandalism could be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned for 30-90 days. By the third offense, a person could face fine up to $3,000 or up to three years in jail.
The person responsible could also be ordered to remove the illegal graffiti or pay the coast of the removal.
