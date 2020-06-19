Hearing for mother in Baby Boy Horry case scheduled for Friday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A court hearing for the woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in 2008 is scheduled for Friday, according to public court records.
A preliminary criminal hearing for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for 8 a.m.
Sahr is reportedly the mother of “Baby Boy Horry,” a newborn found on the side of the road on Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive on Dec. 4, 2008.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Utility workers found the child in a shopping bag, and investigators believe he was less than two days old.
In March, charges were announced and Sahr was arrested in Florida before being extradited back to South Carolina.
Sahr is charged homicide by child abuse, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. She was later released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $75,000 surety bond.
It was not immediately known whether Sahr will be present in the courtroom for Friday’s hearing.
Stay with WMBF News for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.