Georgetown police cruiser stolen from Pawleys Island dealership, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are searching for one of their own cruisers.
Authorities said the Georgetown police vehicle was stolen Friday afternoon from the Tideland’s Ford Dealership in Pawleys Island.
Police said the thief went to the dealership and asked to pick up a Georgetown Police Department cruiser. The vehicle had been dropped off on Monday by technicians with the city of Georgetown.
The unidentified person obtained the keys for the dealership employee after signing a work order. Investigators said the person who signed the order does not have any affiliation with the police department or the city of Georgetown.
The vehicle is a white 2013 Ford Taurus, fully marked patrol car with a light bar on top of the vehicle. The number 620 is on the right rear bumper and the plate number is MG-54194.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is also working on the case.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call 911 or they can also contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison with the sheriff’s office at 843-436-6258.
