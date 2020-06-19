FIRST ALERT: Weekend showers before a big time warm-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After multiple rounds of rain today, we’ll see a few more showers before a big-time warm-up arrives.
The first half of our Saturday will be mostly dry, but rain chances will gradually increase into our Saturday afternoon. With a 40% chance of rain, it won’t be a total washout all day long, but the best chances of rain will begin to take place just after lunchtime.
Father’s Day will be much drier, but also hot and humid. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s across the beaches and low 90s further inland. A 20% chance of an isolated, pop-up shower is possible for Sunday afternoon.
Much of next week continues to look much more summer-like and typical of mid to late June. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s across the Grand Strand and low 90s across the Pee Dee. Feels like temperatures could approach the triple digit range further inland once we factor in the high humidity values.
