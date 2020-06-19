FIRST ALERT: Feeling like summer for the official start of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Increasing heat and humidity will continue through the weekend as summer officially begins.
Warm and increasingly humid weather will continue through the weekend along with a few showers and storms at times.
Summer officially begins at 5:43 PM this evening and the weather will feel much more like summer through most of next week.
Today will start off with some areas of fog at times and then transition to a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s along the Grand Strand and into the middle to upper 80s across the Pee Dee. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop during the afternoon with rain chances at 40% through the day.
Sunday will see increasing temperatures and decreasing rain chances with just a 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle 80s at the beach and to near 90 across the Pee Dee. With increased humidity, the heat index will feel more like the middle 90s at times.
Next week will see a very typical summertime weather pattern with hot and humid afternoons along with a few showers and storms at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s each day. A few storms will be possible from time to time with the best chances coming later in the week.
