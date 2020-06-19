DHEC reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in S.C. in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day.
DHEC announced on Friday there are 1,081 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number since the agency started tracking the virus to 22,608. The agency announced there were 115 new cases in Horry County.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Allendale (4), Anderson (22), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (52), Calhoun (9), Charleston (153), Cherokee (3), Chester (4), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (21), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (8), Florence (7), Georgetown (17), Greenville (115), Greenwood (23), Hampton (3), Horry (115), Jasper (2), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (21), Laurens (13), Lee (1), Lexington (79), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), Newberry (2), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (59), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (59), Sumter (46), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (13), Unknown (1)
DHEC also reported 18 additional deaths, bringing the total to 639.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and one death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.
DHEC added that of the 7,461 inpatient beds available in the state, 660 of them are being occupied by patients who have either tested positive for the virus or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.