Crash blocks all lanes of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Friday night has forced police to block all lanes of Kings Highway.
The wreck happened at 82nd Avenue North, which is near Hook and Barrel restaurant.
Right now, it’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is hurt in the crash.
Drivers in the area are being asked to take an alternate route while crews investigate the crash and work to reopen the highway.
