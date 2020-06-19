COVID-19 testing clinic at Inlet Square Mall at capacity

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A free COVID-19 testing clinic at Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet has reached capacity for the day, officials said Friday.
According to Tidelands Health, the testing clinic is set up to accommodate 1,500 people.
Officials say if you are already in line on the mall campus, “you are counted and will be accommodated.”
However, the line is closed for people who have not yet arrived for testing, officials said.
“We apologize to anyone who has experienced an issue this morning, and we apologize to anyone who planned to be tested today but has not yet arrived. The demand today has been simply unprecedented. We extend our thanks to law enforcement for assisting with traffic management,” Tidelands Health said in a Facebook post.
