Coroner identifies 2 men killed at Dillon County mobile home park

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The names of two people killed at a Dillon County mobile home park earlier this week have been released.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victims on Friday as 26-year-old Timothy Miles III and 27-year-old Frederick Earl Cooper Jr. Grimsley added that both men are from Dillon County and their cause of deaths is still under investigation.
Dillon County deputies were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the Pine Village Mobile Park for a shots fired call.
They said two people were killed and another was seriously hurt.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Joshua Isaiah Norman in the case. He is charged with two counts of murder.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
