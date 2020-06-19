Coastal Carolina University developing furlough plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Coastal Carolina University say the school is developing furlough plans as a cost-saving measure.
Martha Hunn, spokesperson for CCU, said the school’s furlough plans have not been finalized.
“At the time that the plans for furloughs are finalized, we can then work to share the information. In the development of the plan for utilizing furloughs as a cost-saving measure, we are exploring routes where President [David] DeCenzo and administration would be taking additional voluntary furlough days beyond any mandatory furlough the University might implement,” Hunn said.
Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a resolution allowing state-supported institutions to seek furloughs, however the schools must limit the number of mandatory furlough days to a maximum of 20 working days in a fiscal year.
In addition, Hunn said the athletic department is continuing to evaluate cost-saving measures, which “include the possibility of not hiring new positions and not rehiring vacant positions.”
Joe Moglia, former CCU head football coach and current chair of athletics, will forego receiving a salary for the upcoming year.
On Monday, CCU President David DeCenzo unveiled the university’s phased approach to welcoming students back to campus for in-person learning.
