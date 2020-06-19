Clemson athletes, staff testing positive for coronavirus reaches double-digits, official says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - More Clemson University athletes have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Jeff Kallin, the school’s associate athletic director.
Kallin said 28 Clemson student-athletes and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, out of 315 people tested this month.
The school announced June 12 that two football players and one men’s basketball player tested positive for coronavirus.
No specifics about the athletes were released about the recent positive tests.
Clemson notified and isolated each of the people who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days, Kallin said.
They also asked any close known contacts to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization, Kallin said.
“As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms,” Kallin said.
He also noted that the state of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19.
Kallin said the university is advising students and staff to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.
More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus.
Detailed instructions on notification procedures will continue to be updated on that site, Kallin said.
