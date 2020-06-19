City of Hartsville adopts ‘Juneteenth Celebration Day’ proclamation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville City Council has approved a proclamation declaring Friday ‘Juneteenth Celebration Day.’
Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed from bondage.
“As we reflect on the significance of the Juneteenth holiday, we will continue to work to create a better and more equitable future for our citizens. We want to be a city that is known for being caring, friendly, and accepting to all,” a press release from the city of Hartsville stated.
City officials hope the proclamation makes residents “more aware of the significance of this celebration of African American history and in the heritage of our nation and city.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.