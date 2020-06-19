‘The best thing in my life’: Local DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court ruling

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Even after a crucial decision on immigration was handed down by the Supreme Court, an Horry County recipient says she’s ready to keep fighting.
Supreme Court Justices ruled Thursday to block the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, commonly known as DACA. The ruling did not address the policy’s legality, and another attempt to end it could be brought to the high court again.
DACA provides legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. It also provides eligibility for work permits. The American Immigration Council estimates nearly 7,000 of those recipients live in South Carolina.
Jessica Barojas, who came to the United States as a 9-year-old, said the DACA program changed her life for the better. She also became worried about the future before Thursday’s ruling and how it would impact her life in Conway, where she’s lived for years.
“Not having DACA tomorrow means I can’t drive,” she said. “It means I can’t keep my job and if I’m driving to have a lunch date with my husband and get pulled over and don’t have a driver’s licenses as an undocumented person I could get deported.”
DACA allows its recipients, known as Dreamers, to obtain driver’s licenses, enroll in college, legally secure jobs and pay income taxes. However, those benefits come only through an extensive application process.
“We go through a thorough background check, we renew the application every two years, we pay for that application and we work hard to keep our status,” Barojas said.
However, unlike the DREAM Act first proposed in 2001, DACA does not provide a pathway to citizenship.
Barojas said regardless of what happens with DACA going forward, she’s staying strong for those around her, and herself.
“I mean it went from DACA being the best thing in my life to being the thing that changed my life completely,” she said. “Because I had come out of the shadows, I was working I was involved in the community, I was volunteering at some local elementary schools so I was involved and I was trying to help so I feel like that would just take so much from me.”
