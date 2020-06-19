Another W. Va. county reports COVID-19 case linked to Myrtle Beach travel

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WMBF/WDTV) - Health officials in Taylor County, W. Va. said Friday a COVID-19 case in the county is connected to a trip to Myrtle Beach.
According to a news release from the Grafton Taylor County Health Department, the patient is a resident in their teens. They are currently in isolation at their home.
Health officials say this is the county's 12th case. Four cases are currently active.
Earlier this week, the Preston County Health Department in West Virginia said a recent outbreak in the county was linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.
Horry County registered 128 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
