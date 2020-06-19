AccelerateED task force meeting to adopt final plan to reopen schools in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s task force on education is meeting Friday to discuss final recommendations for the fall 2020 school year.
AccelerateED, which consists of educators and administrators who work with K-12 students in the state, has come together to find ways to reopen schools for students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the task force released a 202-page draft regarding guidance and recommendations to reopen schools in the Palmetto State.
The drafted plan ultimately includes four phases, which looks closely at summer planning and preparation, pre-opening schools, and reopening schools and the continuity of operations.
In addition, the plan also shows three different scheduling models for the upcoming academic year created due to the uncertainty of what health conditions will look like in August 2020.
The task force meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.
