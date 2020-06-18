Younger people have higher rates of positive COVID-19 tests among those screened at clinics across Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Young people who have been screened at a series of free clinics across the Grand Strand are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than older individuals, officials at Tidelands Health said Thursday.
According to a press release, Tidelands Health has conducted nearly 5,000 free COVID-19 tests across the region over the past several weeks through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the more than 500 people between the ages of 16 and 25 who have been tested at the clinics, 16% were positive, according to Tidelands Health. That was followed by 11% of adults ages 26 to 40, and 10% of children 15 and under.
In contrast, 6% of adults between the ages of 41 and 64 tested positive, along with only 2% of those ages 65 and older.
“It’s concerning that such a high percentage of younger people are testing positive for the virus,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for Tidelands Health. “Although young people are at a lower risk for serious complications from COVID-19, they certainly aren’t immune and can easily spread the disease to people at higher risk, which can include co-workers and family members.”
So far, more than 300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the free testing clinics. When individuals test positive, they are asked to isolate themselves pursuant to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. DHEC also conducts contact tracing to help stop the spread of the disease.
The health system’s next free drive-through clinic, which can accommodate up to 1,500 people, will take place on Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last, at Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet. A full schedule of dates and times can be found by clicking here.
Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and can recover at home without medical care. Call 911 immediately if you develop emergency symptoms, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face.
