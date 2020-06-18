Suspect Search: Arson suspect on the run after fight leads to flames

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In one case, police said allegations over overworking led to a fight and flames, while in another case a suspect is accused of hitting and choking a woman.
Horry County police are looking for Patesha Turner.
Authorities responded in May to Landmark Road in Conway after receiving an arson complaint.
The victim said he came home from work and got into an argument with Turner about him working all the time.
He told officers at 5 a.m. he walked to the bus stop to get a ride to work. He said Turner drove up and said if he was done with her she was going to get her things and leave.
He claimed that she put the car into reverse and attempted to hit him in the roadway and forced him to jump over a ditch to avoid getting hit by the car.
He said she then sped off toward the home to allegedly get her belongings, and as he was walking back toward his mobile home she approached him in the vehicle and yelled: “I just set your house on fire, you better go put it out”.
He said he ran to the home to attempt to put the fire out but it was already too far gone.
Patesha is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and arson.
She’s 34years old with a last known address of Landmark Road in Conway.
Horry County police are also searching for Levious Rayton Hayes.
Authorities responded to a domestic complaint in May where they said they found the victim was on the front porch of the residence bleeding from her mouth and had blood splatter on her chest. Her two upper front teeth had been knocked loose and she was pointing toward her throat.
That victim said she and Hayes had been arguing all night because he had continued to call other women.
The victim said several times during the argument, Hayes pinned her down and choked her.
She added that he broke her phone while they were arguing in the driveway. The victim said while they were walking back into the bedroom, they both were pushing each other but Hayes used a closed fist and punched her in the mouth.
The victim said Hayes then gathered a few things and rode off on his bike.
Hayes is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He’s also charged with failure to appear for common law robbery and strong-armed robbery from a previous incident.
He’s 22 years old with a last known address of Creekwood in Loris.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.