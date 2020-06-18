Sheriff’s office: 1 shot, killed while leaving Thunder Valley Raceway Track in Red Springs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed while he was driving away from the Thunder Valley Raceway Track on Thursday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road after receiving a call about a crash and a person shot.
They found 33-year-old Azell Houston of Parkton in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with video from the Thunder Valley Raceway Track or information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.