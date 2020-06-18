Senior Spotlight: ‘Be safe, love one another and have fun,' one MBHS grad says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A now Myrtle Beach High School graduate reflects back on his senior year wearing his Mr. Myrtle Beach High School crown.
Alphonso Griffin was the pageant and talent winner in the 2020 competition, a favorite memory of his.
Griffin said he is shooting for the stars and using his voice to go far one day.
“My plan is to go to L.A. and go to the musicians institute and I want to pursue my music career and get as far as I can get and win a lot of Grammys,” said Griffin.
During his time at MBHS, Griffin was involved in show choir, marching band, theater and student government.
“My proudest moment is winning the soloist award in Virginia with the competition team for show choir or winning Mr. Myrtle Beach High School,” he said.
As far as his favorite thing about being a Seahawk, Griffen mentioned it being a family school.
“Everyone is very close, no matter who you hang with. Everyone is very loving together and you’ll make a lot of memories here. I’d like to tell you guys to be safe, be conscious of your surroundings, love one another and have fun,” he said.
Griffin added that when schools shut down in March due to COVID-19, he missed attending the spring athletic events and he missed his show choir competition that he’s the president of.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.