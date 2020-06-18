Packaging company to bring well-paying jobs to Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An Italian packaging company is bringing its production operations to Red Springs.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Serioplast US will create 46 new jobs for residents in Robeson County.
The company, which manufacturers rigid plastic packaging for a wide variety of consumer goods, also plans to invest $9.42 million in its new North Carolina presence.
“Serioplast Group considered several possible locations for this investment prior to making our choice of Robeson County,” said Carlo Innocenti, chief executive officer of Serioplast Global Services S.p.A. “In the Town of Red Springs we found a site that fit our facility needs, had access to strong workforce assets and was convenient to growing North American consumer markets. We are grateful to North Carolina’s leaders, who were willing to work closely with our site selection team in addressing our objectives for this expansion.”
The new jobs will come with salaries that average $45,457 a year. The average annual wage in Robeson County is $33,454.
It’s not clear right now when the production operations will open and when the jobs will become available.
