North Myrtle Beach strip club receives ‘essential’ business designation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A strip club in North Myrtle Beach was allowed to reopen on Thursday after it received an “essential” business designation.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce approved Thee Dollhouse, located on Highway 17 South, as an essential business on Wednesday.
The list, which is updated daily by the department, did not give a reason as to why the strip club is considered an essential business.
Entertainment venues like adult entertainment, concert venues and nightclubs are still not allowed to be open due to the coronavirus, according to the governor’s executive orders.
Thee Dollhouse posted on its Facebook that it was back open at 6 p.m. Thursday for happy hour.
