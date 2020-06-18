North Myrtle Beach Music on Main events canceled due to COVID-19 cases

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach has canceled some upcoming concerts as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand.
According to information from the city’s recreation department, the Music on Main concerts for June 18 and June 25 have been canceled, as has the June 19 Sounds of Summer event.
Department staff said they are reviewing their concert calendar on a week-by-week basic.
Concerts aren’t the only thing in North Myrtle Beach to be canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
According to information from the city, the July term of jury court in North Myrtle Beach will not be taking place.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.