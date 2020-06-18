Florence 1 Schools asks parents, staff for reopening feedback

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence 1 School District wants some input on what reopening schools will look like for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is in the planning stages of the reopening process.
“In an effort to make sure that all students and staff are in a healthy learning and work environment, we are seeking input from our district stakeholders,” the school district posted on Facebook.
Florence 1 Schools sent staff members and parents/guardians a survey in their emails.
It asks them how comfortable are they sending their children to school and what are their primary concerns for in-person instruction.
The district said the responses will help guide them in creating a plan to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 transitional phase.
