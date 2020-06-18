Florence 1 Schools asks parents, staff for reopening feedback

FSD1 signage in school board meeting room (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 9:45 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence 1 School District wants some input on what reopening schools will look like for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district is in the planning stages of the reopening process.

“In an effort to make sure that all students and staff are in a healthy learning and work environment, we are seeking input from our district stakeholders,” the school district posted on Facebook.

Florence 1 Schools sent staff members and parents/guardians a survey in their emails.

It asks them how comfortable are they sending their children to school and what are their primary concerns for in-person instruction.

The district said the responses will help guide them in creating a plan to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 transitional phase.

