FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry and warm today, more changes to come

Mostly dry and warm today, more changes to come
By Jessica Dobson | June 18, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:06 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures with a few hit or miss showers will be possible today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

It won’t be a total washout by any means, on a 20% chance of rain will be expected across the beaches and a slightly better chance inland with a 30% chance of rain.

A few isolated showers are possible today with better rain chances further inland.
A few isolated showers are possible today with better rain chances further inland.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of this week and into the first half of the weekend. While it won’t be a total washout, it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella and rain gear on standby over the next few days just in case.

Rain chances will continue to gradually taper off as we head into Sunday and Monday.
Rain chances will continue to gradually taper off as we head into Sunday and Monday.

As far as temperatures go, changes arrive even as early as today. Highs today will climb into the low and middle 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Things will really start to heat up this weekend, and especially into our next work week. Highs will be climbing well into the upper 80s near 90° along the beaches and potentially near the middle 90s for the Pee Dee.

Warming temperatures will continue especially into early next week.
Warming temperatures will continue especially into early next week.

Along with our warming temperatures will come increasing humidity. Higher dew points and moisture will lead to mugginess well into the humid and steamy range by early next week.

The return of heat and humidity is likely for Sunday and into next week.
The return of heat and humidity is likely for Sunday and into next week.

