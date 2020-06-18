FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry and warm today, more changes to come

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures with a few hit or miss showers will be possible today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
It won’t be a total washout by any means, on a 20% chance of rain will be expected across the beaches and a slightly better chance inland with a 30% chance of rain.
Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of this week and into the first half of the weekend. While it won’t be a total washout, it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella and rain gear on standby over the next few days just in case.
As far as temperatures go, changes arrive even as early as today. Highs today will climb into the low and middle 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Things will really start to heat up this weekend, and especially into our next work week. Highs will be climbing well into the upper 80s near 90° along the beaches and potentially near the middle 90s for the Pee Dee.
Along with our warming temperatures will come increasing humidity. Higher dew points and moisture will lead to mugginess well into the humid and steamy range by early next week.
