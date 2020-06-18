FIRST ALERT: Gradually warming up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool and damp weather will gradually be replaced by increasing warmth through the weekend.
The area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has kept the area unseasonably cool and damp will continue to gradually pull away from the area through the weekend. The result will be increasing temperatures and slowly dropping rain chances.
Tonight will see fair skies with a few areas of fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s inland and to near 70 at the beaches.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s along the Grand Strand and into the middle 80s across the Pee Dee. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop during the afternoon with rain chances at 40% through the day.
Saturday will once again see a 40% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but temperatures will continue to warm. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s inland.
By Sunday, the risk of showers and storms drops to just 20% and most areas will stay dry. Summer-like heat and humidity will return in full force with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. With high humidity, the heat index will climb into the middle and upper 90s by Sunday afternoon.
