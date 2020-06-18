DHEC releases number of coronavirus cases associated with S.C. daycares

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has recorded 57 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina daycare facilities.
Health officials told WYFF News 4 Investigates that was a preliminary case number and includes both staff and children.
The investigative team has asked for facility information, including the names and locations, but that information has not been provided.
“We aren’t providing details about any specific business in the state, which could lead to individuals being identified,” a DHEC spokeswoman wrote in an emailed response to the request.
WMBF News is aware of two daycares that temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Risen Christ Christian Academy off North Kings Highway will reopen on Monday, June 22 after a 14-day quarantine period ends. Palmetto Preschool in Myrtle Beach also had to temporarily close.
WYFF News 4 Investigates is asking for information similar to what has already been released about nursing homes across the state.
Dr. Rachel Sine with Parkside Pediatrics said it is a good time for parents to check in with child care providers.
“How are they screening their staff?” Sine said. “I think is an important question they can be asking. Are they asking every day if the staff are having any symptoms? Are they taking temperatures of the staff to monitor for exposure, and the same thing for the kids, as they’re getting dropped off? Are they screening for symptoms when they get to the daycare?”
Sine said daycare employees should expect these questions from parents and parents should not be afraid to ask.
She said it is also a good idea to find out how daycares are sanitizing high-touch areas.
Sine said she keeps hand sanitizer in her car for her kids.
“They get a little pump in their hands so we’re starting that right away, as soon as I see them,” she said. “And when we get home, we keep a little drop zone area by the door, and that’s where all of the shoes and bookbags go. That kind of limits bringing it further into the house.”
WYFF News 4 Investigates asked DHEC what parents and facilities should be doing to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The agency provided South Carolina Department of Social Services guidelines, along with CDC guidelines, on how to open child care facilities safely.
