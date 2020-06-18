Deputies make arrest in double homicide in Dillon County

Joshua Isaiah Norman (Source: VIneLink)
By WMBF News Staff | June 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 4:03 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting earlier in the week.

Joshua Isaiah Norman, 24, of Dillon is charged with two counts of murder.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the Pine Village Mobile Park for a shots fired call.

Authorities said two people were killed in the shooting and another was seriously hurt.

The names of those killed have not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

