Horry County seeing uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in younger people

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has been seeing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in younger individuals, according to information from state health officials.
Over half of Horry County’s cases since June 7 have been in individuals less than 40 years of age, representatives with the South Carolina State Emergency Response Team said. One in four of the newly reported cases were in those between the ages of 21 and 30, data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows.
Those between the ages of 31 and 40 make up 13.1% of Horry County’s cases since June 7. In contrast, 15.5% of cases are those between the ages of 41 and 50, and 14.4% are those between 51 and 60 years or age.
State officials think the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in younger people may be because of a lack of wearing face masks and not refraining from gathering in groups.
Additionally, Horry County’s percent positive of COVID-19 cases has increased steadily from May 30. According to statistics, the week ending June 6 saw a percent positive of 6%. That figure climbed to 15% for the week ending June 13.
Horry County has performed a total of 22,682 COVID-19 tests. Of that amount, 9,221 – or 40.7% - have been performed in the month of June.
