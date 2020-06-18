Coast FA players return to soccer fields with new safety protocols during COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of youth soccer players took to the field this evening for the first time in more than three months.
Coast FA, the largest youth soccer club in Myrtle Beach, began Phase One of its reopening plan and hosted open tryouts.
Each player and their parents had to sign-in and sanitize before taking the field were multiple sanitation stations were set up.
“The younger kids want to be around each other, but we’re putting safety protocols in play,” said Ross Morgan, the director of coaching for Coast FA.
From spacing out personal equipment to socially distancing during soccer drills, Morgan said part of getting back to the game they love means adjusting to these new changes.
“We’ve asked all of the parents to perform temperature checks on their children before they come here and anyone who’s not feeling good, we ask them to stay away,” said Morgan.
While a majority of the on-field action looks the same, off the field you’ll see hand sanitizer stations for players and coaches to use.
Coaches will also wear masks during games and practice.
As for the players, they’re not required to wear a mask while on the field and said they feel confident in the safety protocols put in place by Coast FA.
“I definitely feel safer out here,” said player Jess Arambula.
“I feel safe and it’s definitely scary, but it’s something we’re going to have to live with,” player Gianna Pavone added.
Morgan said Coast FA players will not be participating in full on contact competition at this time as coaches focus on individual soccer skills and drills that allow players to be spaced out.
“We’re trying to do things the best we can and doing the sanitizing and keeping each other apart right now is the best thing we can do,” said Morgan.
After months of being stuck at home, Coast FA players said they’re happy to be back playing the game they love, even if that means taking a few extra safety measures before stepping on the field.
“It feels really good to be back on the field because this for me is where I get away,” said Pavone.
“Me and my teammate we’re all just pumped for this season to start,” said Arambula.
Coast FA will host another round of open tryouts on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. on the soccer field at Socastee Park.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.