‘We’re doing everything we can': Loris nursing home deals with spike in COVID-19 cases

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Data from the Department of Health and Environmental Controls shows that the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center saw the greatest increase in COVID-19 cases among senior living facilities within the past month.
Over the past 30 days, there have been 66 confirmed cases among residents and staff. Overall there have been 79 cases since DHEC started tracking the virus.
The center is managed by Wilson Senior Care. Dianne Dennis, the marketing and communications director for Wilson Senior Care, said 11 people have recovered from the virus so far.
“We’re doing everything we can to get a handle on this,” she said.
Dennis said they continue to work with DHEC, CDC and other healthcare leaders to monitor and reduce the spread.
On March 13, the company, which manages five nursing homes, banned all outside visitation.
On May 18, the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center completed testing for all residents and employees.
Employees are also provided with PPE and receive temperature checks.
However, even with the precautions cases are increasing, Dennis said it’s difficult to pinpoint what’s causing the spread.
“It’s really hard to trace and track where the virus entered the facility, especially with one of the symptoms being that people can be asymptomatic,” Dennis said.
Marc McDowell’s grandmother, Elouise Bell, was one of eleven residents that passed away from the virus. McDowell said she was a resident at the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center for seven years when her health took a turn for worse at the beginning of May.
“She was running a good fever, had a cough, you know, the things you hear about as far as symptoms go,” he said
The hardest part for him and his family was not being able to be there for her.
“Even before she got sick it was difficult, but once she got sick then we knew we couldn’t be around her or anything and that was very tough,” McDowell said.
It’s not just nursing home residents at risk, but others in the small community have experienced the same loss.
Betsy Prince lost her sister to COVID-19 last week.
“Everybody that came in contact with her loved her,” Prince said. “My life will never be the same again.”
Despite the economy reopening, she urges people to continue to take precautions so no one will have to go through what she and many other families have.
“This is not over,” she said. “We’re not back to normal.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.