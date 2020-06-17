Vehicle of interest sought in Conway shooting investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting case.
According to a press release from Conway police, officers responded to a shots fired call near Parkers Auto on Highway 378 on June 9.
Police said several vehicles at Parkers Auto were hit by gunfire.
The vehicle pictured was at the scene when the shooting occurred, the release stated.
If you have any information on the case or the vehicle in question, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
