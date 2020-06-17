TROPICS: Saharan dust expected to move into our area next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to keep our eye on the tropics as hurricane season continues but there’s some good news when looking at the next week or two.
A huge plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is moving across the Atlantic right now. This is common to see during the early parts of hurricane season. This dust will dry out the air and should keep tropical activity quiet until it moves out.
This is why our tropical outlooks continue to remain fairly quiet for now. How long will this last? Models like the idea of dust coming off the coast of Africa through next Friday. Until then, expect minimal or very little tropical development in the Atlantic.
As the dust moves into the United States, it will provide amazing sunrises and sunsets. The current model likes the idea of dusts making it to our area late next week. Keep this in mind for those with sensitive allergies.
As always, we will keep an eye on the tropics even through this period. Stay updated with us for the First Alert to any chances of development during this hurricane season.
What You Need To Know
Plume of dust expected to reach the Caribbean by later this week.
Some of the dust could reach the Gulf of Mexico and the United States next week.
Dust dampens the tropical cyclone development.
Sensitive Allergy suffers could see an uptick late next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.