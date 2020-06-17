Troopers search for driver after detached trailer kills motorcyclist in Georgetown County

(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 5:03 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway after troopers said a driver of a truck left the scene of a deadly crash in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to Highway 701 for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a vehicle, possibly a pick-up truck, was traveling south on Highway 701 when a trailer from the vehicle became detached and crossed the median. Lee said the trailer hit a motorcycle that was headed north, and the motorcyclist was killed.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the name of the motorcyclist.

Lee said the driver of the possible pick-up truck left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

