Troopers search for driver after detached trailer kills motorcyclist in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway after troopers said a driver of a truck left the scene of a deadly crash in Georgetown County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to Highway 701 for a crash involving a motorcycle.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a vehicle, possibly a pick-up truck, was traveling south on Highway 701 when a trailer from the vehicle became detached and crossed the median. Lee said the trailer hit a motorcycle that was headed north, and the motorcyclist was killed.
The coroner’s office hasn’t released the name of the motorcyclist.
Lee said the driver of the possible pick-up truck left the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
