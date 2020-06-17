Three charged in drive-by shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Florence.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Nashawn Ali James, of Florence, 19-year-old Ky’Ree Antwaun Taylor, and 21-year-old Robert Jamar Benjamin, both of Effingham, are each charged with three counts of attempted murder.
The three are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Gaillard Street in Florence. The suspects allegedly opened fire from a vehicle and struck three victims, who were all transported to a local hospital.
Investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier drive-by shooting that happened on North Coit Street in Florence. Florence city police are investigating that incident.
