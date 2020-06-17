This is Carolina: 11-year-old exchanges birthday party for service party

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Not every almost 11 year old would want to give up her party and gifts to bring color to the lives of others instead.
However, that’s what Adison Goss did Sunday at Sea Haven, an Horry County non-profit for youth in crisis.
She exchanged gifts for supplies to help Horry County’s youth.
“God put it on my heart for me to do this for other people,” the child said.
