Sixth suspect identified in connection with Ocean Blvd. motel shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the sixth suspect charged in connection with the June 13 shooting on Ocean Boulevard, authorities said.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 24-year-old Willie Isiah Arthur Duffy is faced with 10 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Two teens from North Carolina are also charged in the shooting, which happened at around 3:10 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Holiday Motel, where three people in total were shot, according to police.
Authorities added that three juveniles from North Carolina were also arrested in connection to the shooting. All three are charged with loitering, along with other weapons charges.
