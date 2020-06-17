RX Outreach aims to help keep your prescriptions filled during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As millions of Americans remain out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to keep health insurance and their prescriptions filled.
A Missouri-based nonprofit is now looking to help those who need it most.
RX Outreach is a licensed nonprofit pharmacy that delivers prescriptions by mail. Online orders can save customers up to 90% off of their prescription drugs.
Now the organization is allowing anyone out of work due to COVID-19 to qualify for the service.
Originally, singles earning $51,000 or less or families of four earning less than $105,000 per year were eligible to enroll.
RX Outreach also provides some medications for free. There are also no additional fees for enrollment, membership or standard shipping.
Click here for more information on RX Outreach.
