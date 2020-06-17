North Myrtle Beach names interim police chief

North Myrtle Beach names interim police chief
Thomas Dennis was named the interim police chief for North Myrtle Beach. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:15 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach has named its interim police chief.

On June 16, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez announced Thomas Dennis will serve as the chief of police on an interim basis.

Dennis, who joined the department in 1997, will retain his rank of lieutenant during this period, according to Fernandez.

His serving as interim chief of police comes after former chief Greg Purden submitted his letter of resignation on March 13.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.