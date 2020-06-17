North Myrtle Beach names interim police chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach has named its interim police chief.
On June 16, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez announced Thomas Dennis will serve as the chief of police on an interim basis.
Dennis, who joined the department in 1997, will retain his rank of lieutenant during this period, according to Fernandez.
His serving as interim chief of police comes after former chief Greg Purden submitted his letter of resignation on March 13.
