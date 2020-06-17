Myrtle Beach Police seek to identify person of interest in vehicle-break in case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in a vehicle break-in investigation.
According to MBPD, several vehicle break-ins were reported at the Bay View parking garage in the 500 block of North Ocean Boulevard on June 5.
Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in the case, who is pictured above.
If you have any information, call MBPD at 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 20-008395.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.