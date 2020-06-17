Myrtle Beach Police seek to identify person of interest in vehicle-break in case

Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in a vehicle break-in investigation. (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:36 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in a vehicle break-in investigation.

According to MBPD, several vehicle break-ins were reported at the Bay View parking garage in the 500 block of North Ocean Boulevard on June 5.

Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in the case, who is pictured above.

If you have any information, call MBPD at 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 20-008395.

